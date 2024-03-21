St Helens rematch in Challenge Cup will be ‘one to watch’ vows Leeds Rhinos star Lachlan Miller

LEEDS’ quick reunion with St Helens in the Challenge Cup will be “one to watch” according to Lachlan Miller.

The Rhinos fullback played his part in a thrilling Super League contest between the pair at Headingley last Friday.

Miller made 14 tackle busts and 150 metres in the game, helping the Rhinos establish an 8-0 first-half lead before St Helens scored 18 unanswered points to win the game.

There is an immediate chance for Leeds to put things right in the repeat fixture this Friday, this time a knockout game.

“The boys are hurting. We’ll be up for next week, definitely,” said the Aussie, who joined the Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of this season.

“That game was actually a real high- quality game, so next week will be one to watch. In the first half we were the

dominant team.

“They came back strong and it’s very frustrating but there’s a lot there to learn going into next week.”

Miller enjoyed perhaps his best performance to date in a Leeds shirt against Saints, demonstrating a running ability reflective of his background as a rugby sevens player, who featured at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

“Each week I’m taking it as it comes. Everything is new to me over here but I’m really starting to get into the team and feel a bit more confident,” he added.

“The combinations with the boys around me are really starting to work out.”

Leeds coach Rohan Smith said his team will take plenty from their second defeat of the season.

“We’ll learn a lot about how we play our footy and how we can improve it,” he said.

“But I’m really happy with the five weeks of effort and intent so far as we’re shaping a new team and journey together.”

