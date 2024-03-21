Former rugby league radio and TV show Rugby AM outed as failing to pay the minimum wage to staff

FORMER rugby league radio and TV show Rugby AM has been outed by the government as failing to pay the minimum wage to its staff.

The Department of Business and Trade named 524 businesses and people that failed to pay the minimum wage, with Rugby AM – declared as being dissolved on 25 January 2022 – missing out payments of £10,554,87 to four of its workers.

Created by Alex Simmons, Rugby AM became notorious for its jovial manner and inclusivity with the likes of Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Wayne Godwin making their names on the program alongside Simmons.

Rugby AM was not alone in this, with the 524 employers failing to pay workers nearly £16 million in what has been described as “a clear breach of the National Minimum Wage law”.

In doing so, those employers have left 172,000 workers out of pocket, though the businesses listed have now paid what they owe and have incurred penalties of up to 200 per cent for doing so.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.