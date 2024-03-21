Joe Burgess eager for another Salford Red Devils reunion as he reflects on Hull KR start

JOE BURGESS can’t wait for another clash with his former club Salford in the Challenge Cup.

His new side Hull KR lost in the final last year and begin the road to Wembley with a sixth-round home tie this Friday.

Ex-England winger Burgess was released by the Red Devils, for whom he scored 23 tries in 54 games over three campaigns, in the off-season for an alleged breach of club standards.

He was handed his first Robins appearance for their Super League round-three trip to his old side, enduring plenty of stick from home supporters in a defeat.

And after dropping out of the side for the following week’s loss against Warrington, Burgess was recalled on Saturday to feature at Huddersfield and scored his maiden Hull KR try in just the third minute to set them on their way to victory.

“The pressure is building when you’re on two losses,” Burgess told League Express.

“We know what Huddersfield are like, they’re a real arm-wrestle team. It was an arm-wrestle – I didn’t feel like it ever went out of play!

“It was only my second game this year so I’m glad to get it out the way.

“The Salford game I didn’t really do myself justice. Today I felt a bit more like myself.

“But I’ve still got a lot more to give. Wait until the track starts hardening up and the weather starts getting warmer.”

On coach Willie Peters’ decision to hand him his debut at Salford, he said: “I was up for it and I’ll be even more up for it next week for the Challenge Cup game.

“I hadn’t played since last year. That was a tough game, the conditions weren’t great. They’re not for me, they’re for the big pigs in the middle!

“I’m looking to get more minutes under my belt. It’s the Challenge Cup next week and then the big derby the week after.

“I’m hoping I’ve done enough to secure a spot for the next few weeks. But there’s that much competition, it keeps you on your toes, which is what you need.”

