St Helens and Super League star admits it will be his “last year in England”

“Looking back on it now, it was probably one of those things that saved my career a little bit. It brought the love of footy back,” the Mata’utia told the Newcastle Herald.

“This is my last year in England and hopefully there is some interest back home here and to getting back and playing with someone here, but if not – it is what it is.

“I’ve loved the decision of going over there. I’ve learnt so much and it got me out of my comfort zone. I probably got a bit too comfortable in Newcastle, if I’m honest.

“I came to a club that when I rocked up, there were eight English international players, so I sort of had to reinvent myself and make a name for myself, which is probably what I needed.”

Mata’utia has explained just how surprising it was coming into the Saints’ system in terms of accountability and professional.

“I had to be on the jump from the start, they just demand standards.

“It was something that took me by shock, because I never really had that accountability. It made me a better player and taught me a lot about professionalism.

“The success was weird. Winning was normal for us, and I’d never actually had that feeling. The flip side of that is, every team wants to beat St Helens so every week is a really hard game.

“It gets a bit rough at times whereas when I was at Newcastle, we were sort of at the bottom of the table for many years and a team that was always rebuilding.”