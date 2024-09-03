St Helens star awarded testimonial year by RFL

ST HELENS forward Morgan Knowles has been awarded a testimonial year for 2025 by the RFL.

One-club man Knowles made his first-team debut in 2015, making the current campaign his tenth in Super League.

To date he has made 214 Saints appearances, scoring 29 tries, while also playing six internationals for England and four for Wales, featuring at two World Cups.

The 27-year-old helped his side win four successive Super League titles between 2019 and 2022, with his form rewarded by Dream Team inclusions at loose-forward each season.

He has also won the Challenge Cup, in 2021, and the World Club Challenge, in 2023.

Knowles said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been at Saints for over ten years in the first team and be granted a testimonial year in 2025.

“I’ve felt extremely lucky and privileged to have had such success at a terrific club like St Helens.

“From coming through the ranks at scholarship and the academy I have developed as both a player and a person, and the club has been such a huge part of my life.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone at the club, and I’m really excited for the year ahead.”

Saints CEO Mike Rush added: “From day one, Morgan has come through our doors and been remarkable with his efforts on and off the field for the club.

“He is a player who lifts those around him, leading from the front, and I believe he is one of the very best loose-forwards in world rugby league.

“He might be a Cumbrian native, but St Helens is home to Morgan, and he has so often over the years played his part in our community, and continues to be a big supporter of the Saints Community Development Foundation and other charities in the region.

“We all wish him well with his testimonial year ahead, and I’m sure our fans will support it wholeheartedly.”

