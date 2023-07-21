St Helens star Joey Lussick reportedly eyed up for immediate move

ST HELENS star Joey Lussick is reportedly being eyed up for a move – with immediate effect.

Lussick, who played at hooker for Saints’ semi-final clash with Leigh Leopards on Saturday, is being targeted by the Parramatta Eels, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting: “Parramatta powerbrokers are hoping to strike a deal within the next 72 hours. The offer would also include a contract for 2024.

“Lussick, 27, played nine NRL games with the Eels in 2021 before signing with the English Super League giants, St Helens.

“His familiarity with the Eels system, the players and the coaching staff is a major lure for Parramatta to try and drop Lussick immediately back into the club’s first grade side.

“Wests Tigers hooker Jake Simpkin has also been discussed as an option, but the Eels are aiming their target at Lussick due to his prior knowledge of the club’s style of play.”

With James Roby retiring at the end of the year, Lussick was widely expected to be challenging for the number nine spot alongside Daryl Clark, who is reportedly set to join Saints for 2024 and beyond.