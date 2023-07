ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS star Moses Mbye is set for an immediate move to Super League.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that Mbye will join St Helens as early as next week, with the Dragons utility man already being told by St George that he would not be offered a new deal for 2024 and beyond.

In moving to Saints, it will give Paul Wellens more choice over the hooking position.