Four French Elite One rugby league stars outline desire to make Super League and UK move including ex-Toulouse Olympique forwards

THE French Elite One competition is one that is increasing in prestige with every passing season.

The Limoux Grizzlies won the 2023 competition after overcoming AS Carcassonne – and there were some familiar names in both ranks.

Ex-Warrington Wolves man Jason Clark was amongst the players in the Grizzlies side with Morgan Escare in the opposite ranks, and, with the French domestic competition now over, there is the potential for some players to make the trip to the UK.

Some of those that have outlined to League Express their potential desire to make the move to the UK are ex-Toulouse Olympique forwards Clement Boyer and Bastien Canet as well as Italian international Gioele Celerino who is currently plying his trade with Saint-Gaudens Bears.

Of course, one name that is familiar to Super League fans will be Escare, who is also open to a move for the rest of 2023, League Express understands.

The livewire fullback enjoyed a lengthy spell in the top flight with Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity before making the move to his native France in 2022.

Boyer, meanwhile, is 28 years of age and also has experience in the UK having made two appearances for the Halifax Panthers in a short stay in 2015.

With almost 200 appearances under his belt for Toulouse, prop Boyer is currently with Carcassonne like Escare and has a reputation for his hard and direct running style.

29-year-old Celerino has had spells in the UK with Newcastle Thunder and West Wales Raiders before leaving for French side Palau Broncos in 2019.

The back-row forward has also made 20 appearances for the Italy national side and is well regarded on the continent.

Last but not least, Canet has plied his trade with Carcassonne since 2018 following 75 appearances for Toulouse. At 30 years of age, the forward could have a point to prove in the northern hemisphere.