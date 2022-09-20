St Helens star Morgan Knowles still out of Grand Final following ban appeal

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been unsuccessful in his appeal against a two-match ban, meaning he will still miss the Super League Grand Final.

Knowles was handed a suspension by the match review panel for a chicken wing-type challenge on Salford Red Devils’ Chris Atkin during last week’s semi-final, for which he was shown a yellow card at the time.

Head coach Kristian Woolf said after the match he would be “flabbergasted” if Knowles received a ban.

But he lost his appeal against the suspension, ruling him out of Saturday’s Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos as well as one further match which the international will likely serve for England.

The independent tribunal which upheld the panel’s original decision also imposed a £500 on Knowles.