Wigan Warriors and England star John Bateman discovers length of suspension

John Bateman has been banned for three matches, ruling him out of England’s World Cup opener against Samoa.

The Wigan Warriors forward was dismissed in last week’s Super League play-off defeat to Leeds Rhinos for a high tackle on Aidan Sezer.

The match review panel gave Bateman a Grade D charge and referred him to a tribunal, which has imposed a three-match ban.

Bateman has been controversially named in the England Knights squad for their two upcoming friendlies, even though he would not be able to play in either.

But it means he would serve two games of his ban before the World Cup begins.

Therefore after sitting out the opener at St James’ Park, he will be available for their other two group fixtures against France and Greece.