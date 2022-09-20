Bevan French to stay with Wigan Warriors after signing new deal

Wigan Warriors winger Bevan French has signed a new two-year contract to stay in Super League until at least the end of 2024.

French, the competition’s top try scorer in 2022, was heavily linked with a return to the NRL with his previous deal expiring at the end of this year.

But the former Parramatta Eels player, who joined Wigan in midway through the 2019 season and has established himself as one of Super League’s biggest stars, will be staying put.

He has signed for an initial two years, with the option of a further two that could keep the 26-year-old with the Warriors until 2026.

“I’m very happy to get it sorted,” said French. “It’s been a long process, but I’ve got an opportunity to stick around and hopefully win some more silverware along the way.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “We are delighted that Bevan will be at Wigan for at least two more seasons.

“He is loved by everyone at the club – most significantly his teammates. He is a fantastic ambassador for Wigan and for Super League.”