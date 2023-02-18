St Helens stun the world with incredible golden point World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers

ST HELENS are WORLD CHAMPIONS!

St Helens stunned the reigning NRL premiers from the outset, Jack Welsby finding the tryline in just the eighth minute after a stunning Curtis Sironen break. Tommy Makinson converted to make it 6-0.

And, utterly shellshocked at the pace and power of this Saints side, Penrith fell further behind seven minutes when Konrad Hurrell forced his way over. Makinson missed the target this time, but the visitors led 10-0 after just 15 minutes.

Welsby was in the thick of the action and his two desperate last-ditch tackles stopped both Brian To’o and Nathan Cleary as the pair looked certain to score.

10-0 up at the break became 12-0 just after half-time with Mark Percival slotting over a penalty with Jonny Lomax getting taken out off the ball.

However, the Panthers finally registered their first effort when Izack Tago touched down a superb Cleary kick, though Welsby appeared to be shoved off the ball. Cleary converted to bring Penrith back to within six.

The clash of two champions was incredible to watch and superb defence on both sides epitomised why Saints and Penrith are powerhouses in their respective competitions.

Going into the final few minutes, a Stephen Crichton bomb caused havoc in the Saints defence and the ball was shifted over to Brian To’o who was able to cross with a minute to go. Cleary converted to send the game into golden point.

It was down to Lewis Dodd to send over a drop-goal and hand glory to Saints in the most wonderful fashion with a 13-12 win.

Penrith Panthers

1 Stephen Crichton

2 Taylan May

3 Izack Tago

4 Sunia Turuva

5 Brian To’o

6 Jarome Luai

7 Nathan Cleary

8 Moses Leota

9 Mitch Kenny

10 James Fisher-Harris

11 Luke Garner

12 Zac Hosking

13 Isaah Yeo

Substitutes

14 Jack Cogger

15 Matt Eisenhuth

16 Spencer Leniu

17 Jaeman Salmon

Tries: Tago, To’o

Goals: Cleary 2/2

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

23 Konrad Hurrell

4 Mark Percival

3 Will Hopoate

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

16 Curtis Sironen

13 Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

Tries: Welsby, Hurrell

Goals: Makinson 1/2, Percival 1/1

Field goals: Dodd (82)