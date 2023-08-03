The Garry Schofield Column: My Super League title and relegation predictions

WITH seven rounds of Super League to go – plus that outstanding game between St Helens and Huddersfield – it’s high time for another Schoey survey of the season so far, and how I see it panning out.

In alphabetical order, here we go…

CASTLEFORD

CAS have a proper Dad’s Army of a team, and their recent flurry of signings shows they have major concerns about staying in Super League – and rightly so.

It’s been an awful season – a dire start was compounded by a coaching change, Andy Last for Lee Radford, with the very capable Craig Lingard coming in as assistant, but things haven’t got much better.

Castleford haven’t had any consistency, and there’s no sign of that classy style of play their supporters traditionally expect.

It will be tight, but I’m not sure they have the stomach for a battle, and I reckon they’ll be relegated.

CATALANS

CREDIT Catalans because they fully deserve to be up there at the top of the table.

Steve McNamara has done a great job with Les Dracs, who are impressing in both attack and defence.

If they keep Man of Steel contender Michael McIlorum fit and firing, I believe they will go on to win the title for the first time.

HUDDERSFIELD

IT’S all been pretty grey for the claret and gold this year, with little sign of progression under Ian Watson.

Huddersfield made the Challenge Cup Final and the play-offs last season, but having come close against Wigan in the former, they disappointed against Salford in the latter.

The Giants then bolstered their squad, with the ever-loyal Ken Davy saying it’s the best in his time at the club, but I don’t think anyone would suggest he has yet had value for money.

Huddersfield have had three successive wins, but they weren’t that convincing against Hull, and I don’t think they will make the six.

HULL FC

HULL have undoubtedly got better as the season has progressed – mind you, if they’d got worse, they’d be right in the mire.

It’s clearly not an overnight fix in the West of the Rugby League-mad city, but there are signs that Tony Smith, experienced operator that he is, is slowly but surely getting to grips with things.

Hull’s defence has certainly improved, but their attack looks a bit blunt, and I’m not certain they have the consistency required to reach the play-offs.

HULL KR

WITH a trip to Wembley beckoning, Willie Peters will have enough credit with the Rovers faithful to be given some breathing space over the up-and-down league form that has followed a convincing start to the campaign.

Before the season, I suspect that if a Challenge Cup final appearance and a chance of making the play-offs had been offered, most Robins would have been chirpy enough.

Jordan Abdull’s injury has been a blow, and sensible Craven Park supporters will be happy enough with the current situation.

I think it’s Rovers, Leeds or Salford for sixth.

LEEDS

WE love you Leeds, Leeds, Leeds.

Perhaps, but the Headingley faithful are being sorely tested by a team who far too easily go from highs to lows.

They’ve beaten some of the best in Catalans, Wigan and St Helens, but lost to the lower sides Wakefield and Castleford.

Rohan Smith set the bar high by taking his team to last year’s Grand Final, but it’s hard to see any obvious development under his control.

Mind you, if they can make the play-offs the great unpredictables might just make it back to Old Trafford, although I’m not sure I’d put any of my money on that happening.

LEIGH

WHAT a season it’s been for Leigh, although it’s a shame the John Asiata tackling row, rather than their progress to the Challenge Cup final, has become the story.

I think Saints coach Paul Wellens has a point, and it will be interesting to see how the RFL responds going forward.

Hopefully Leigh won’t let it affect them too much, because as well as making Wembley, the play-offs are beckoning (they also, of course, have a chance of landing the League Leaders’ Shield), and it would be great to see them make their mark in those.

SALFORD

TALK about going off the boil!

A campaign which promised so much has hit the buffers, and Paul Rowley faces a fight to get things back on track amid an injury crisis which has shown the lack of depth in the Salford squad.

If he can get his best team out, they have a reasonable chance of beating anyone, but when he can’t, there doesn’t seem to be sufficient quality to call on.

A lot of that is down to tight finances, and the Red Devils remain prudent, which only underlines what a good job they have done in recent times.

Making the six is a tall order.

ST HELENS

YOU could give Saints a bit of leeway over after-effects of their glorious trip to Australia for the World Club Challenge, and they seemed to be picking up from May into June, but inconsistency crept back in, and so far, the season has been a disappointment, especially with Challenge Cup elimination chucked in.

Of course Saints have loads of experience of play-offs and Grand Finals, but Paul Wellens has his work cut out if it is to be five titles running. For me, he’s showing some signs of strain, with his side coming up empty too often.

WAKEFIELD

WE’VE gone from wondering whether Wakefield would win a game to thinking they could achieve what seemed to be mission impossible – and avoid the drop.

And do you know what? I think they will.

It’s not just the Fifita factor, although big Dave’s return certainly seems to have galvanised players and fans alike.

Trinity stuck with Mark Applegarth, and three wins from five ahead of their round-20 clash with Warrington have put a whole new complexion on things – and got neighbours Castleford pretty worried.

The Belle Vue derby on Friday, August 18 will be a biggie.

WARRINGTON

THINGS were looking pretty positive for Warrington in the middle of May, when, after a flying start had been halted by defeats by Wigan and St Helens, Daryl Powell’s side responded with successive victories.

The Wolves looked well placed for s top-four finish, but six defeats in seven ahead of facing Wakefield in round 20 have put a sizeable question mark against both their chances of a top-six finish and their ability to deal with pressure and expectations.

I believe they will squeeze into the play-offs, but I can’t see them making the Grand Final.

WIGAN

IT’S five years since Wigan won Super League, and while they will be desperate to mark club supremo Ian Lenagan’s decision to step down by ending that wait, Matty Peat’s side just appear to be lacking that bit of spark.

The Warriors are solid enough, but having entertained more last year than previously, they have regressed on that front, and have also lost their hold on the Challenge Cup after going down to Hull KR in the semi-finals.

They do have that knack of hanging in when key matches come around and getting their timing right at the business end of the season, but improvement is needed if they are to make it to the Grand Final.

This week’s predictions

AS for round 21, I’m going Huddersfield by seven points at Castleford, Catalans by 14 at Warrington, Wigan by 24 at home to Hull KR, Hull by 14 at home to Wakefield, Leeds by ten at home to Leigh and St Helens by 16 at Salford.

