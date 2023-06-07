St Helens vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Matt Peet welcomes back key forward

ST HELENS go up against Wigan Warriors this Friday night at the Totally Wicked Stadium with the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Saints go into this one on the back of arguably their best result of the year after thrashing the Huddersfield Giants 48-6 at Super League’s Magic Weekend.
Meanwhile, Wigan produced one of their worst performances of the year in Newcastle, going down 46-22 to a rampant Catalans Dragons.
Team news and injuries
St Helens will welcome back Morgan Knowles following the end of his suspension with Jake Wingfield dropping out, but it remains to be seen if he will knock James Bell away from the loose-forward position. Mark Percival also came through last week’s win without fault after returning from injury.
Wigan’s Jai Field came through last week’s game unscathed with Brad Singleton coming back into the squad as Tom Forber drops out.
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
13 Morgan Knowles
11 Sione Mata’utia
12 Joe Batchelor
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
19 James Bell
23 Konrad Hurrell
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
21 Iain Thornley
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
26 Harvie Hill
27 Junior Nsemba
32 Ryan Hampshire
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off set for 8pm.