St Helens vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Matt Peet welcomes back key forward

ST HELENS go up against Wigan Warriors this Friday night at the Totally Wicked Stadium with the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Saints go into this one on the back of arguably their best result of the year after thrashing the Huddersfield Giants 48-6 at Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Meanwhile, Wigan produced one of their worst performances of the year in Newcastle, going down 46-22 to a rampant Catalans Dragons.

Team news and injuries

St Helens will welcome back Morgan Knowles following the end of his suspension with Jake Wingfield dropping out, but it remains to be seen if he will knock James Bell away from the loose-forward position. Mark Percival also came through last week’s win without fault after returning from injury.

Wigan’s Jai Field came through last week’s game unscathed with Brad Singleton coming back into the squad as Tom Forber drops out.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

13 Morgan Knowles

11 Sione Mata’utia

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 James Bell

23 Konrad Hurrell

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

21 Iain Thornley

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

32 Ryan Hampshire

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off set for 8pm.