Super League Magic Weekend records brilliant viewing figures as Wakefield Trinity-Leigh Leopards clash takes surprising lead

THE Super League Magic Weekend took place on Saturday and Sunday just gone and what a weekend it proved to be!

A record of over 17,000 people flocked to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park to watch the opening fixture between Salford Red Devils and Hull KR with over 36,000 people in total heading through the turnstiles on Saturday.

On Sunday, over 26,000 spectators made their way inside St James’ Park to put the grand total of fans to just over 63,000 – an increase on 2022.

But maybe more interesting, four of the games broadcast on Sky Sports recorded the highest four audience shares of the season for the broadcaster.

In what could be classed as a surprise, Leigh Leopards’ demolition of Wakefield Trinity on Sunday lunchtime had the highest audience share, and the highest peak audience which was the sixth highest of the season.

Meanwhile, Hull FC’s brilliant win against Warrington Wolves had the highest average programme audience – which was the fourth highest for a Super League game this season.