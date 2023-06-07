Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries as four out for Andy Last’s side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS host the Salford Red Devils at The Jungle on Friday night.
The Tigers secured their third win of the 2023 Super League season at the Magic Weekend, running out 26-24 winners against local rivals Leeds Rhinos.
Salford, meanwhile, put Hull KR to the sword in a 26-16 triumph that underlined their credentials as potential silverware-challengers this year.
Team news and injuries
Castleford have Liam Watts banned for the third time this season following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge given by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel on Monday. Alex Mellor is out following a head injury sustained last week. Elliot Wallis and Bureta Faraimo also drop out.
Salford could welcome back talismanic hooker Andy Ackers from concussion with Chris Atkin expected to drop to the bench.
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
15 Alex Sutcliffe
17 Jack Broadbent
20 Muizz Mustapha
23 Suaia Matagi
24 Cain Robb
25 Brad Martin
28 Sam Hall
30 Jacob Hookem
31 Jason Qareqare
33 Aaron Willis
39 Will Tate
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
To be announced