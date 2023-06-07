Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries as four out for Andy Last’s side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS host the Salford Red Devils at The Jungle on Friday night.

The Tigers secured their third win of the 2023 Super League season at the Magic Weekend, running out 26-24 winners against local rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Salford, meanwhile, put Hull KR to the sword in a 26-16 triumph that underlined their credentials as potential silverware-challengers this year.

Team news and injuries

Castleford have Liam Watts banned for the third time this season following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge given by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel on Monday. Alex Mellor is out following a head injury sustained last week. Elliot Wallis and Bureta Faraimo also drop out.

Salford could welcome back talismanic hooker Andy Ackers from concussion with Chris Atkin expected to drop to the bench.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

15 Alex Sutcliffe

17 Jack Broadbent

20 Muizz Mustapha

23 Suaia Matagi

24 Cain Robb

25 Brad Martin

28 Sam Hall

30 Jacob Hookem

31 Jason Qareqare

33 Aaron Willis

39 Will Tate

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

To be announced