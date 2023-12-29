Steve Ganson to leave RFL role as head of match officials following investigation

STEVE GANSON will depart the RFL at the end of 2023 after a year-long investigation into the match officials department.

Ganson, who took charge of over 300 Super League matches in his refereeing career, has held the role of the RFL’s head of match officials since 2016.

But he was stood down in January 2023, subject to an internal review of his department.

He has not been working throughout this year, with former Warrington player Dave Elliott leading the department in his absence.

The RFL have now confirmed that he will officially leave the governing body on December 31 “by mutual consent”.

Ganson was quoted in a press release as saying: “I have had the opportunity throughout the departmental review to consider the future direction I wish to take personally, and I have reached the conclusion where I feel it’s the right time to pursue some other options in my career in 2024.”

Several former referees have criticised the culture of the match officials department during Ganson’s time in charge.

When Ganson’s suspension was first revealed, Richard Silverwood claimed that the department was “run by fear”.

His exit ends a career of almost 30 years in the RFL, which also including spells as a match officials coach and technical director before his promotion.

The 53-year-old previously officiated two Super League Grand Finals and three Challenge Cup finals in a storied career with the whistle.

“The role of head of match officials is a challenging and rewarding one but not always in equal measure,” continued Ganson.

“However, I will miss working day to day with the referees and the staff, alongside the clubs.”

