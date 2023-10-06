Paul Wellens “hugely disappointed” with Super League semi-final exit as he acknowledges super-human St Helens effort

CATALANS DRAGONS and St Helens played out an absolute masterclass of a Super League semi-final at the Stade Gilbert Brutus tonight.

It was nip and tuck throughout with Saints leading 6-2 at the break after Will Hopoate dotted down. But, three Adam Keighran penalties levelled proceedings as the sides were level 6-6 with minutes remaining as Matty Lees sat out the closing states after being sinbinned for a professional foul.

Sam Tomkins, however, proved to be the matchwinner with an incredible last-minute try to send Catalans to their second Super League Grand Final with a 12-6 triumph.

Saints boss Paul Wellens said on Sky Sports after the game: “It’s very cruel, there are a lot of emotions right now but I’m hugely disappointed,” Wellens said.

“We came here confident we could get a result. At some point we knew this run would end and we hoped it wouldn’t be the end tonight, but if it was going to end, it would be men dying like that out there.

“We will be back, but it was tough. It’s been challenging, it started unbelievably well at Australia but this group has stuck together through tough times.

“It’s a professional sport, it’s about fine margins, you can pick the eyeballs out of everything but I had a group of men that gave everything.”

