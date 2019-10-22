Steve McNamara signs new Catalans deal

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The former England coach has penned a new contract to keep him with the club until the end of 2022 after being prevalent in the club’s progress since his arrival midway through 2017.

McNamara steered the club to safety in his first year before enjoying Challenge Cup glory in 2018.

The club also offered new contract to his staff, Head of Performance Richard Hunwicks, Head of Medical Rob Parkinson, Assistant coach Eamon O’Carroll and S&C assistant Jonathan Jones having all committed their future with the Dragons.

Manager Alex Chan has also extended his contract with the club.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with the Dragons,” he said.

“We are a unique club and it is an honour to be the head coach for the next three seasons. The ambition of the club to improve all areas of our organization has made this an easy decision for me to accept.

“I am driven to lead the team to more success after getting our first ever trophy in 2018. I along with the rest of the staff will work extremely hard and strive for the improvements that are needed for us to achieve this.”

Bernard Guasch added: “Offering new contracts to Steve and his staff was an obvious decision for the club. He has been part of a process of structuring and improving the whole organization at the club since his arrival and we want to work with him on the long term.

“We appreciate the commitment and determination of Steve, qualities shared by all the staff members around him and we totally trust them.”