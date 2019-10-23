Wales Women’s Rugby League side donate to Cardiff Foodbank

Players from the Wales Women’s Rugby League squad have each donated a bag of food to the Cardiff Foodbank writes Ian Golden.

The side play their first ever match this Saturday when they take on Great Britain Teachers at The Gnoll in Neath (kick-off 12.30pm), prior to Wales Dragonhearts v Southern England Lionhearts (kick-off 3pm).

The players have already chosen `State of Mind Sport’ as their charity but head coach Craig Taylor said that they wanted to do something else for the Welsh community too.

He said: “I work in child protection, so I’m passionate about helping out as much as we possibly can.

“We as a group are in a privileged position who are representing a country and because of that, I wanted us to give something back. I’m very big on the girls being good people, good role models, ambassadors for Wales Rugby League and Wales as a whole.

“I contacted Cardiff food bank and they were overjoyed that we had chosen to support them. The girls stepped up and responded to my request with a very substantial donation.

“I’m extremely proud to be associated with this group. In one collection we have now probably supported many families that through no fault of their own have fallen on hard times.”

A tweet of thanks from Cardiff Foodbank read: “A massive thank you to the Women’s Welsh National Team @WalesRugbyL for their generous donations today to #CardiffFoodbank. We really appreciate your support and wish you all the best for your first international match next Saturday. #WalesRL #RestoringHope”

Tickets for the double header at The Gnoll this Saturday can be bought by going to www.walesrugbyleague.co.uk/tickets.