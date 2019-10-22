Widnes land Wire forward for 2020

Widnes Vikings have completed the signing of Warrington forward Pat Moran.

The 21-year-old has joined the club on a one-year deal and will link up with the squad after playing for Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers.

“I feel over the moon to sign a contract with Widnes Vikings. It is a fantastic club with a rich history and I just want to get started with pre-season and meet the rest of the team and coaching staff.

“I want to help the team push up and challenge for a top place in the Championship, giving us the best chance to eventually gain promotion, and it would be amazing to be a part of the club’s history. I’m determined to give the fans what they want and get them back into the Super League where Widnes belong.

“I’ve learnt that the Championship is just as tough and competitive as Super League. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge playing within different teams and being exposed to different players, so hopefully I can bring this along with me to Widnes. Being on loan has helped me over the years, any opportunity you get to get on the field is only going to help you develop as a player.”