Struggling Hull KR name 19-man squad for St Helens trip

Hull KR have only been able to name a 19-man squad for Friday’s trip to St Helens, despite the return of three players from injury.

Lachlan Coote is available again after standing down the past two weeks due to concussion, while Albert Vete and Connor Moore have recovered from groin and shoulder injuries respectively.

Ben Crooks is absent from their squad, along with Shaun Kenny-Dowall (knee) and Greg Richards (hamstring) who are confirmed to have season-ending injuries, plus the suspended Matt Parcell and Ethan Ryan.

They join a long lost of absentees which also features Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Jordan Abdull (quad), Dean Hadley (shoulder), Luis Johnson (pec), Korbin Sims (suspended), Will Dagger (Achilles), Tom Garratt (head), Charlie Cavanaugh (knee) and Dan Okoro (wrist).

Mikey Lewis is again included in the squad as he recovers from a leg injury but the match might come too soon.

Sione Mata’utia will be out for two or three weeks with the ankle injury sustained in their win over Hull FC last week.

He is one of two players to drop out of St Helens’ 20-man squad, as well as the suspended Morgan Knowles.

Youngsters Lewis Baxter and Taylor Pemberton are called up to take their places while Saints remain without Mark Percival (knee), Regan Grace, Lewis Dodd (both Achilles), Curtis Sironen (suspended), Matty Foster (knee) and Daniel Hill (shoulder).

St Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers – Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday 8pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 28 Lewios Baxter, 31 Taylor Pemberton.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 5 Ryan Hall, 8 Albert Vete, 10 George King, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 24 Sam Wood, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 31 Connor Moore, 34 Zach Fishwick, 38 Connor Barley.