Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman ‘most likely’ out for season as Tom Holroyd absence explained

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith says Harry Newman will “most likely” not play again this season.

The centre suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s win at Hull KR and Smith gave a pessimistic outlook.

“Harry is most likely done for the season,” he said.

“We’re undergoing some further external assessment and treatment and we’ll update on timeframes as we go, but at this stage (it looks like) it’s going to be season-ending.

“For Harry on a personal level, we’re disappointed for him. He’s worked really hard.”

Tom Holroyd will certainly not feature again this season, having recently picked up an injury while serving a ten-match ban.

The prop was due to become available for selection again from this week’s home clash against Warrington Wolves.

“Tom has torn a ligament in his elbow, in the week before he was ready to return,” said Smith.

“He’s going to have surgery on that in a week or two. It’s really disappointing for Tom as he spent that long period really working on himself.

“Smith also provided an update on forward Bodene Thompson, who suffered a rib injury in the Hull KR game and is unavailable this week.

He said: “It’s a bit of an unusual one. He’s got some muscle tears in and around the ribs, some of the smaller muscles that support the ribs. It’s a pain management-type situation.

“He’s an extremely tough human being. He’s having pain while breathing at the moment so he’ll be at least a few weeks away. As the pain settles he can start training again.”