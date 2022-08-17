Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers receive squad boosts ahead of derby clash

Ricky Leutele could return from almost two months out with injury for Huddersfield Giants’ clash with Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

The centre has been named in a 20-man Giants squad for the Super League game, having been sidelined since the end of June with a knee injury.

The only other changes made by Ian Watson to his squad see Nathan Mason return, while Josh Jones is out with the groin injury that saw him miss their defeat at Salford Red Devils and Jack Ashworth serves a one-match ban.

Will Pryce also remains suspended, while Jermaine McGillvary (knee), Ashton Golding (hamstring), Jack Cogger (hip) are sidelined by injury.

Jordan Turner has been named in Castleford’s 21-man squad, having been out since April with a shoulder injury.

Jake Mamo and Cheyse Blair are also back in contention following concussion as Lee Radford makes a total of three changes to the squad from last week’s win over Catalans Dragons.

Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi begin two-match bans, while Sosaia Feki also drops out with the calf injury that is expected to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Danny Richardson is named in the squad, despite the rib issue that saw him miss the Catalans match.

Niall Evalds (shoulder), Jake Trueman, Nathan Massey, Callum McLelland and Ryan Hampshire (all knee) remain out with injuries, while Liam Watts completes a suspension.

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers – John Smith’s Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Huddersfield: 4 Ricky Leutele, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.