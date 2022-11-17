Stunning Super League individual records as Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves dominate

IT’S always interesting to see which Super League records belong in which former players’ record books.

Going back to the advent of Super League back in 1996, rugby league switched to being a summer game and with it, players became faster, stronger and more skilful.

Looking back over these 26 years, there has been some incredible records set by extraordinary athletes, but which records stand out?

Most Super League tries

247 – Danny McGuire – Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR (2001-2019)

Most tries in a season

40 – Denny Solomona – Castleford Tigers in 2016

Most tries in a game

7 – Bevan French – Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (15 July 2022)

Fastest try in a game

7 seconds – Ben Crooks for Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants (16 April 2021)

Most goals in a season

178 – Henry Paul – Bradford Bulls, 2001

Most goals in a game (including drop goals)

14 – Henry Paul – Bradford Bulls v Salford Red Devils, 25 June 2000

Most drop goals in a season

11 – Lee Briers – Warrington Wolves, 2002

Most drop goals in a game:

5 – Lee Briers – Warrington Wolves v Halifax, 25 May 2002

Most Super League points

3,443 – Kevin Sinfield – Leeds Rhinos, 1997-2015

Most points in a season (regular season)

388 – Andy Farrell – Wigan Warriors, 2001 and Pat Richards – Wigan Warriors, 2010

Most points in a season (regular season & playoffs)

434 – Pat Richards – Wigan Warriors, 2010

Most points in a game

42 – Iestyn Harris – Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – 16 July 1999

Most Super League title wins

4 – Brian McDermott – Leeds Rhinos in 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2017

Most Super League matches

502 – Tony Smith – Huddersfield Giants 2001-2003, Leeds Rhinos 2004-2007, Warrington Wolves 2009-2017, Hull KR 2019-2022, and Hull FC 2023-present