Summer Bash destination revealed for 2023 season as event steers away from Blackpool and Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley

THE Summer Bash destination has been revealed for the 2023 season.

The event will not be held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road nor at Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley where it was held in 2022.

Instead, the York Press has revealed that the Summer Bash will be heading to York RLFC’s LNER Community Stadium for the first time in the event’s history.

It is perhaps unsurprising that the concept will not head back to Leeds, considering there was an all-time low of just 10,763 supporters that flocked to Headingley in 2022.

However, there had been clamouring amongst Championship fans for the Summer Bash to return to Blackpool where fans of the second tier enjoyed a lengthy weekend.

Instead, over the weekend in 2023, seven Championship matches will take place at the LNER Community Stadium as well as a fixture involving reigning League Leaders’ Shield winners in the Betfred Women’s Super League.

Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road had held the event from 2015 to 2019 where it proved a popular destination, before the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to that continuity.