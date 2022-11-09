St Helens make it two Super League signings in two days with South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back

ST Helens have announced the signing of outside back Wesley Bruines on a one year deal.

Bruines, 19, is an outside back from Dewsbury who spent last season in Australia with the South Sydney Rabbitohs development team.

Despite missing out on a scholarship contract in a Super League set-up, he continued to work hard, and that work ethic saw him rewarded with an appearance for the Yorkshire U17s side, and the England Community Lions.

Following those impressive displays, he joined Wakefield, who beat competition from other Super League sides for his signature and signed a contract until the end of 2021.

Following this, he moved to Australia and was rewarded with a development contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs while at the Coffs Harbour Comets.

Bruines was brought straight into the North Coast Bulldogs Representative team in which he impressed.

Following the conclusion of the season, he decided to move back to the UK and will join up with the Saints for the 2023 season.

Head coach Paul Wellens enthused about the new signing: “Wesley is a player with great potential, he has good knowledge of the game and the Super League competition.

“He has a really impressive work ethic and moving to Australia at a young age just shows how ambitious he is, but there’s a real resilience there as well from him and he’s really got his head down over the last few years and improved massively.

“This is a great opportunity for Wes, and having spoken with him I know it’s one he’s very eager to take. His addition gives our squad added depth and provides further competition for places.”