Super League 2023 Season Review: Hull FC

Super League: 10th (P27 W10 L17 F476 A654 PD-178 Pts20); Challenge Cup: Quarter-finals

THE HOPE

Tony Smith was appointed as head coach with the task of propelling Hull FC back up the table after several disappointing seasons and, with some exciting signings also made, they wanted to be back in the play-off mix.

THE REALITY

This season demonstrated why Hull’s rebuilding job is a long-term rather than short-term one.

The reality check was swift and brutal, a seven-match losing run to start the spring – including huge home defeats to Salford and Hull KR – showing just how far behind they truly were.

A more positive middle third of the campaign, featuring eight wins from twelve including victories over Wigan and St Helens, gave brief hope of an unlikely play-off charge.

But a hot-and-cold year ended with a run of six straight defeats to send the Black and Whites back to the drawing board for 2024.

Hull’s best form coincided with their two Jakes, Trueman and Clifford, playing together at halfback – the fact one will miss the start of next year with injury and the other has returned to the NRL doesn’t bode well.

Ultimately, however, in too many areas Hull failed to consistently hit the required standards, and Smith must hope a squad refresh brings the right players in to finally end their slump.

But with many of their standout players departing, like Clifford, Adam Swift and Tevita Satae, Hull’s recovery could take a while longer yet.

BEST PLAYERS

Jake Clifford proved to an astute overseas signing for Hull, leading the team to great effect including 19 try-assists in 25 Super League appearances.

Too astute, as it turned out, because he’s heading straight back to Australia with North Queensland Cowboys, leaving a big void to be filled next year.

Another player sure to be badly missed is Adam Swift, who has signed for Huddersfield next year.

The winger scored 22 tries in all competitions, but his all-round contribution always stood out in both wins and losses.

Cameron Scott also impressed in the backline, with the centre enjoying by far the best season of his career to date.

Just turned 24, Scott has finally established himself as a first-team regular, with his versatility proving useful as well as his commitment.

IN QUOTES

“I’m disappointed and embarrassed. We understand that we aren’t representing our club the way we want to at the moment and it hurts.” Tony Smith after Hull FC’s 60-14 defeat to Salford in March – the first but certainly not the last time he would use the word “embarrassed” to describe a Hull performance.

“After arguing for a short time, he said ‘F****** b***s***’ as he walked away from myself. I raised my yellow card to Josh Griffin. He then said ‘You’re f****** s***.’ He began to head towards the tunnel when he then turned back towards myself and said ‘F****** cheat.’ I then upgraded the card from yellow to red.” Referee Chris Kendall’s account of the exchange with Josh Griffin which saw him dismissed after the half-time hooter in Hull’s Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to St Helens in June. Griffin denied calling Kendall a ‘cheat’ but received a seven-match ban, before the end of which he had left the club for Wakefield.

“I’m really happy with what I have achieved in the game; when I signed my first contract, I didn’t think I’d even make an appearance so to do it for ten years is special. I used to come and watch this team and support them as a kid, and I’ve lived my boyhood dream.” Jamie Shaul announced his retirement from Rugby League in September.

IN NUMBERS

17.6 points scored per Super League game on average, their worst attacking record this century.

40-point defeat to Hull KR in on Good Friday at the MKM Stadium, Hull’s heaviest ever loss in the derby.

18 seasons for Danny Houghton as a Hull first-teamer after signing a contract extension to play in 2024.

HIGHLIGHT

For all their struggles, Hull also showed they were capable of beating the best, and no performance was better than their 34-6 destruction of St Helens in June.

Saints travelled to the MKM Stadium on a six-match winning run – including beating Hull in the Challenge Cup the previous week – but were overpowered in an extraordinary first half which saw Jake Clifford, Carlos Tuimavave, Jake Trueman and Tevita Satae tries establish a 22-0 lead.

Further tries from Cameron Scott and Darnell McIntosh confirmed the victory, Hull’s first in 17 ties against St Helens.

LOWLIGHT

Tony Smith’s first game against Hull KR since leaving the club midway through the 2022 season could not possibly have gone any worse.

His former side annihilated his current one in April, as Hull conceded seven unanswered tries – including three from Ryan Hall – in a 40-0 defeat, with former Black and White Jordan Abdull pulling the strings for their rivals.

The previous time the sides met at the MKM Stadium on Good Friday, in 2019, Hull recorded their biggest ever win in the fixture. This time around, they suffered their greatest derby loss, reflecting the shifting balance of power in the city.

PICTURE OF THE SEASON

Jubilant Hull FC players celebrate their third and final try in July’s derby victory at Hull KR (above).

