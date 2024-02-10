Super League 2024: Huddersfield Giants preview, players to watch and predicted finish

Rugby League World says

Under the guidance of Ian Watson, the Giants arguably flattered to deceive in 2023 with many expecting big things once again from the 2013 League Leaders Shield winners.

But instead, they were often accused of boring and robotic play – a world away from the style Watson promoted when he was in charge at Salford Red Devils.

If Watson can revert to that and get his Giants playing with the same level of flair and excitement we saw from him at the Red Devils, Huddersfield will no doubt have a much stronger year this time round.

With Jake Connor having enjoyed a pre-season with the squad again after his early season move in 2023, plus the arrival of play-maker and organiser Adam Clune and proven try scorer Adam Swift, the Giants could have a new dimension about them, but given the competition from elsewhere, it may still not be enough to push them back into the play-offs.

Three to watch

Jake Connor is always a player to watch. His arrival at Huddersfield last season coincided with a crash in form rather than the anticipated lift to the top of the table. Now well settled, there are no excuses for Connor or for coach Ian Watson, who must get the best out of him in a settled spine.

Adam Clune has been recruited from Newcastle to be the Giants’ number seven, providing some badly-needed consistency after leadership of the side moved from player to player last term. The 28-year-old spent most of 2023 playing in the NSW Cup, but will have tremendous responsibility as Huddersfield’s chief organiser.

Chris Hill is still going strong at the age of 36, and plans to play for Huddersfield for at least another two years. The prop started every one of their 2023 games until September, a remarkable feat but also a sign of their reliance on the England international. He must not be burned out too quickly.

Did you know?

Huddersfield are the only current Super League side to have won ‘All Four Cups’ in the same season. In 1914-15, they claimed the title and Challenge Cup as well as their county league crown and county cup. Only Hunslet (1907-08) and Swinton (1927-28) have done the same.

Squad

1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Adam Milner, 10 Joe Greenwood, 11 Jack Murchie, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Ash Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 Harry Rushton, 17 Oliver Wilson, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Thomas Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Sam Halsall, 25 Fenton Rogers, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Kieran Rush, 29 Jack Billington, 31 Connor Carr, 32 George Flanagan, 33 Andre Savelio.

Potential milestones

Leroy Cudjoe needs 17 tries for 150 for the club…

Chris Hill needs 8 appearances for 550 in his career…

Adam Milner needs 6 appearances for 300 in Super League…

Kevin Naiqama needs 4 appearances for 250 in his career

RLW predicts: 8th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 492 (January 2024)

