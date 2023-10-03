Super League and Championship semi-final play-off referees revealed

THE referees for the Super League and Championship semi-final play-offs have been announced for this weekend.

Starting with St Helens’ daunting trip to Catalans Dragons on Friday night, Chris Kendall will be in charge with Jack Smith as video official.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Liam Moore will be the man in the middle for when Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR with Ben Thaler upstairs.

In terms of the Championship, James Vella will officiate Toulouse Olympique’s home semi-final against Bradford Bulls on Saturday night, as Tom Grant takes charge of London Broncos’ trip to Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.

Here is the list in full:

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

06th October, KO: 20:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: L. Refat

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

07th October, KO: 12:45

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Toulouse Olympique XIII v Bradford Bulls

07th October, KO: 18:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre

Touch Judge 1: G. Poumes

Time Keeper: D. Segura

Featherstone Rovers v London Broncos

08th October, KO: 18:30

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.