Super League and Championship semi-final play-off referees revealed

THE referees for the Super League and Championship semi-final play-offs have been announced for this weekend.
Starting with St Helens’ daunting trip to Catalans Dragons on Friday night, Chris Kendall will be in charge with Jack Smith as video official.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Liam Moore will be the man in the middle for when Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR with Ben Thaler upstairs.
In terms of the Championship, James Vella will officiate Toulouse Olympique’s home semi-final against Bradford Bulls on Saturday night, as Tom Grant takes charge of London Broncos’ trip to Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.
Here is the list in full:
Catalans Dragons v St Helens
06th October, KO: 20:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: L. Refat
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR
07th October, KO: 12:45
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Toulouse Olympique XIII v Bradford Bulls
07th October, KO: 18:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre
Touch Judge 1: G. Poumes
Time Keeper: D. Segura
Featherstone Rovers v London Broncos
08th October, KO: 18:30
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
