Warrington Wolves to appeal George Williams ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES will appeal the one-match ban handed to star halfback George Williams.

Williams was given a one-match suspension by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel after being charged with a Grade B Shoulder Charge.

That would have ruled the England captain out of England’s first Test against Tonga later this month.

But, Warrington have appealed the decision, with the appeal set to be heard next Tuesday (October 10) after the Super League Grand Final.

