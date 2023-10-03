St Helens star set to miss Super League semi-final whilst Paul Wellens give latest on Konrad Hurrell

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given a damning update on one of his players ahead of the club’s semi-final play-off at Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Joe Batchelor left the field in the win over Warrington Wolves in the opening exchanges, clutching his hamstring.

And now Wellens has revealed that the second-rower will be absent against Catalans this weekend – and would likely miss the Grand Final if Saints did make it.

“He is unlikely to be involved, we all saw the manner in which he left the field (against Warrington),” Wellens said.

“We have had some initial scans done and the prognosis is actually not as serious as we first thought but we are waiting on a little bit more information.

“It’s highly unlikely he will play this week and should we be fortunate to progress this week, it will be touch and go in the Grand Final.”

In terms of the player that will replace Batchelor, Wellens has confessed that he still has a selection headache in that regard.

“Sione has done a wonderful job of playing through the middle in the recent weeks which has offset Agnatius Paasi’s loss. Don’t get me wrong, I would prefer to have Agnatius there as well, but Sione has done a great job.

“It’s unfortunate Joe picked up that injury, James Bell played in the back-row for Scotland in the World Cup, but we have a number of options.”

With Konrad Hurrell not selected by Wellens against Warrington, it remains to be seen whether the Tongan international will be brought back in with Will Hopoate performing admirably in the centres.

“Konrad has got a chance, it’s difficult but Konrad has shown in the past how influential he can be for us.

“It’s going to be a tough call but Konrad is a great person and player and he has contributed greatly to the success we have had.”

Of course, Saints have the daunting task of travelling to Catalans, playing in a cauldron of noise at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, but Wellens is ready for the challenge.

“They get behind their team and get on the referees’ backs so it is a challenging environment but, again, one thing this year has been is challenging.

“We have had to do things differently starting with a trip to Australia so it’s only fitting we do it differently at the back end of the year. It’s another challenge and one we have to overcome.”

It’s not just Saints legend James Roby that will be retiring at the end of 2023, but so will Catalans’ Sam Tomkins and Wellens has paid tribute to both men.

“They are probably the last of their era in that respect. I don’t think anyone will hit the astronomical numbers of James Roby with concussions and suspensions etc.

“We also need to look at reducing the amount of games the play a year. 550 Saints appearances is incredible and in the case of Sam, he is someone I can remember playing against back in 2008 and 2009 when he burst onto the scene with Wigan in a play-off game against us. I couldn’t believe who it was, he troubled us.

“We just knew we were playing against a special player and that’s proven to be correct. He has one of Super League’s best ever and although we are on opposite teams at the weekend and obviously I am desperate for us to progress, it’s not lost on anyone here of how good a player Sam is.”

