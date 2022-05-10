Super League and RFL reveal 12-year partnership with IMG

Super League and the RFL have announced a twelve-year strategic partnership with global sports and media company IMG.

Following talks on realignment, the two bodies recently agreed to a new joint-venture to manage the commercial side of Rugby League.

It has now been confirmed that this will be done in partnership with IMG, a global leader in sports which is owned by American media giant Endeavor.

IMG have assembled a team of experts to work with the new Super League and RFL joint-venture, with the goal of “strategically repositioning the sport to maximise its commercial potential for long-term growth, build deeper relationships with fans and attract new audiences.”

A joint statement said that IMG will “reimagine Rugby League and its competitions in the UK”, adding that their initial focus will include “competition restructuring”, “content production and innovation”, and “domestic and international distribution of media rights”.

“Rugby League is loved for its thrilling, fast-paced action and we see tremendous potential to further energise the sport and its competitions in the UK, engage with fans on a deeper level and drive long-term growth,” said Adam Kelly, co-president of media and events at IMG.

“We are excited to embark on this long-term partnership with the RFL and Super League and look forward to utilising IMG and Endeavor’s unparalleled expertise, experience and global network to create and add value for Rugby League and its commercial partners.”