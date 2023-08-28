Super League Attendances: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons post impressive numbers

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it proved out to be!

The action started on Friday night when Castleford Tigers hosted St Helens at The Jungle, hoping to back up a big win against Wakefield Trinity the week before. However, Saints turned up in true champion style, running up a 30-0 half-time deficit before settling for a 34-4 victory.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils hosted Wakefield at the Salford Stadium knowing that a win would keep their Super League play-off hopes alive. And, after leading 8-0 at the break, Paul Rowley’s men took home a 20-0 triumph with Wakefield still sitting bottom of the league.

The last game on Friday night saw Leigh Leopards travel to Hull KR in a re-match of the Challenge Cup Final in which Adrian Lam’s men sneaked a fantastic golden point win. However, Rovers proved to be far too strong for the Leopards after notching up a 30-0 half-time lead before inflicting a 52-10 defeat.

Move forward to Saturday and Warrington Wolves made the away trip to Hull FC on the back of seven straight defeats. However, under interim boss Gary Chambers, the Wolves have picked up in performances and, after going into the sheds at half-time with a 12-4 lead, Warrington eventually took home an 18-4 victory.

Later on Saturday evening, Catalans Dragons hosted Wigan Warriors in one of the most hotly anticipated clashes of the Super League season so far. However, if viewers and spectators thought they would be treated to a close spectacle they had another thing coming as Wigan took home a 34-0 triumph in staggering circumstances.

The final game of the Super League round saw Leeds Rhinos make the short trip to Huddersfield Giants for what turned out to be a feisty and entertaining affair. After running into a 16-0 lead, the Rhinos pegged the Giants back to 16-12 at half-time. But, no try was scored in the second forty minutes as two Will Pryce penalties and a Jake Connor drop goal rounded off the scoring at 21-12.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Castleford Tigers 4-34 St Helens

6,868 at The Jungle on Friday night

Hull KR 52-10 Leigh Leopards

No attendance given at Craven Park on Friday night

Salford Red Devils 20-0 Wakefield Trinity

3,836 at the Salford Stadium on Friday night

Hull FC 4-18 Warrington Wolves

11,624 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 0-34 Wigan Warriors

10,614 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night with over 1,000 travelling Wigan fans

Huddersfield Giants 21-12 Leeds Rhinos

6,621 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon

