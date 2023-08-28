Featherstone Rovers star taken to hospital following “worrying” injury

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS star Arama Hau has been taken to hospital following a “worrying” injury confirmed head coach James Ford.

Hau has made a big impression at the Millennium Stadium since joining on loan from the Gold Coast Titans, but following a strong carry in Featherstone’s 36-6 win over Keighley Cougars, he was taken to hospital following a heavy collision.

The Rovers man had to be first stretchered off the field before leaving for hospital with Ford confirming Hau was in “a state”.

“He has gone to hospital – I had a bit of a chat to him, he has gone for a precautionary check up I believe,” Ford told League Express.

“He is a big strong thing and a brave and tough man so for him to be in that kind of state it is a little bit worrying.”

The 36-6 win over Keighley maintained Featherstone’s stranglehold on top spot in the Championship heading into the business end of the season.

It also means that Ford’s men are now just one win away from securing the League Leaders’ Shield.

