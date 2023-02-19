Super League Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and St Helens counting potential cost

THAT’S the first weekend of Super League completed – and what an exciting and memorable weekend it was.

From the pre-match party at the Leigh Sports Village to the iconic win for St Helens in Australia for the World Club Challenge, it is an opening weekend that will live long in the memory.

On Thursday night, Warrington Wolves kicked off proceedings against the Leeds Rhinos. And, in what proved to be a shock, Daryl Powell’s men put 42 points past Rohan Smith’s side.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and Wakefield Trinity, buoyed by the continued redevelopment of their stadium, went into their first game under Mark Applegarth optimistic. Unfortunately for the West Yorkshire club, Catalans Dragons came to spoil any potential fun with Steve McNamara’s men running out 38-24 winners.

Across the border into Lancashire and Leigh Leopards hosted an entertainment extravaganza with Scouting For Girls, fireworks and a dance show taking precedence as Salford Red Devils took home a 20-10 win.

Saturday morning saw St Helens stun Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge before Hull KR put Wigan Warriors to the sword at Craven Park in a 27-18 triumph.

On Sunday, Hull FC managed to withstand a superb Castleford Tigers comeback to run out 32-30 winners in Tony Smith’s first game of his new reign with the Black and Whites.

But, who will be sweating over potential injuries?

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Matty Nicholson (shoulder) – Warrington Wolves

Peter Mata’utia (illness) – Warrington Wolves

Sam Lisone (foot) – Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons

Siosiua Taukeiaho (withdrawn on morning) – Catalans Dragons

Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

Taylan May (knee) – Penrith Panthers

Tommy Makinson (concussion) – St Helens

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Ryan Hall (rib) – Hull KR

Rhys Kennedy (head) – Hull KR

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

Liam Watts (concussion) – Castleford Tigers

Bradford Bulls vs Widnes Vikings

Masi Matongo (shoulder) – Bradford Bulls

Bodene Thompson – Bradford Bulls