Super League Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and St Helens counting potential cost

THAT’S the first weekend of Super League completed – and what an exciting and memorable weekend it was.
From the pre-match party at the Leigh Sports Village to the iconic win for St Helens in Australia for the World Club Challenge, it is an opening weekend that will live long in the memory.
On Thursday night, Warrington Wolves kicked off proceedings against the Leeds Rhinos. And, in what proved to be a shock, Daryl Powell’s men put 42 points past Rohan Smith’s side.
Wind the clock forward to Friday night and Wakefield Trinity, buoyed by the continued redevelopment of their stadium, went into their first game under Mark Applegarth optimistic. Unfortunately for the West Yorkshire club, Catalans Dragons came to spoil any potential fun with Steve McNamara’s men running out 38-24 winners.
Across the border into Lancashire and Leigh Leopards hosted an entertainment extravaganza with Scouting For Girls, fireworks and a dance show taking precedence as Salford Red Devils took home a 20-10 win.
Saturday morning saw St Helens stun Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge before Hull KR put Wigan Warriors to the sword at Craven Park in a 27-18 triumph.
On Sunday, Hull FC managed to withstand a superb Castleford Tigers comeback to run out 32-30 winners in Tony Smith’s first game of his new reign with the Black and Whites.
But, who will be sweating over potential injuries?
Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos
Matty Nicholson (shoulder) – Warrington Wolves
Peter Mata’utia (illness) – Warrington Wolves
Sam Lisone (foot) – Leeds Rhinos
Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons
Siosiua Taukeiaho (withdrawn on morning) – Catalans Dragons
Penrith Panthers vs St Helens
Taylan May (knee) – Penrith Panthers
Tommy Makinson (concussion) – St Helens
Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors
Ryan Hall (rib) – Hull KR
Rhys Kennedy (head) – Hull KR
Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers
Liam Watts (concussion) – Castleford Tigers
Bradford Bulls vs Widnes Vikings
Masi Matongo (shoulder) – Bradford Bulls
Bodene Thompson – Bradford Bulls