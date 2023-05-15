Super League Attendances: Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and St Helens post impressive numbers

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round of rugby league action it was!

Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC kicked things off on Thursday night live in front of the Sky Sports cameras and, it’s fair to say, Mark Applegarth’s men never looked like causing a shock as Hull, despite only leading 6-0 at half-time, cantered into a 20-0 lead before inflicting a 26-6 defeat on Trinity for their 12th loss in a row.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were four fixtures that took place on Friday night, starting with Huddersfield Giants at home to the Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s men have taken Super League by storm since earning promotion last season and they ran out 30-4 winners in an excellent, comprehensive performance.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers were hoping to enjoy home spoils against the Catalans Dragons, but Andy Last’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first-half, going into the sheds down 34-6 before something of a revival saw the French side eventually claim a 46-22 triumph.

The match of the night, however, saw Leeds Rhinos travel to the DW Stadium to face the Wigan Warriors. With the scores remaining close into the second-half, Zane Tetevano was red carded before Rohan Smith’s men ran in a remarkable 26 unanswered points to claim a 40-18 shock.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium saw two of the most impressive Super League sides go head-to-head as Hull KR made the trip to Cheshire to take on the Warrington Wolves. With Daryl Powell’s men eventually showing their class, Warrington enjoyed a narrow 21-14 win over a Rovers side that are no easy beats in 2023.

The final game of the week saw Salford Red Devils travel to St Helens for Channel 4’s Super League coverage. After running into a 12-0 lead, viewers would have been forgiven in thinking that the Red Devils would have gone on to shock Saints. However, the reigning champions registered 26 unanswered points to stun Paul Rowley’s men in an incredible reversal.

But, what were the attendances over the weekend?

Wakefield Trinity 6-26 Hull FC

3,976 at Belle Vue on Thursday night

Warrington Wolves 21-14 Hull KR

10,179 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 18-40 Leeds Rhinos

12,167 at the DW Stadium on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 22-46 Catalans Dragons

No attendance given

Huddersfield Giants 4-30 Leigh Leopards

4,977 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

St Helens 26-12 Salford Red Devils

11,881 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon