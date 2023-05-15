Mark Applegarth issues defiant Super League relegation rebuff as he explains the changes necessary at Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are in a bit of a pickle at present.

Rooted at the bottom of the Super League table, things didn’t exactly go to plan last night either, with Hull FC the visitors to Belle Vue.

Tony Smith’s men ended up running out 26-6 winners with Trinity never really looking like causing much damage to the Black and Whites’ line.

For Wakefield head coach, Mark Applegarth, it is his first head coaching role but he knew how big of a role it would be when he took it on.

“I knew it would be a big job and I get asked it regularly. We’re in the vicious cycle and we have been since 2018 when we last tasted the play-offs and we’ve been hovering around near the bottom,” Applegarth said.

“We know the whole culture needs a change so we can break that five-year cycle. You could even argue it’s a 20-year cycle barring an odd season here and there.

“Things are happening off the field to change that and now we need to make sure we are doing our bit on the field. I need to get better and the team needs to get better.

Despite the 12 losses, Applegarth does still believe he can keep Trinity in Super League.

“I do think I can keep Wakefield in Super League, there is still a hell of a lot of rugby league to be played. It’s four points and if we can get those couple of wins on the board who knows what can happen.

“I still have full belief that we can stay up and I know that sounds different to a few people but we know we need to get better. We can’t keep on saying the same things and expecting a different outcome.”

Trinity’s next fixture sees them host the Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup.