Counting Cards and On-Report Charges: Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC face nervy disciplinary wait

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round of rugby league action it was!

Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC kicked things off on Thursday night live in front of the Sky Sports cameras and, it’s fair to say, Mark Applegarth’s men never looked like causing a shock as Hull, despite only leading 6-0 at half-time, cantered into a 20-0 lead before inflicting a 26-6 defeat on Trinity for their 12th loss in a row.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were four fixtures that took place on Friday night, starting with Huddersfield Giants at home to the Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s men have taken Super League by storm since earning promotion last season and they ran out 30-4 winners in an excellent, comprehensive performance.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers were hoping to enjoy home spoils against the Catalans Dragons, but Andy Last’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first-half, going into the sheds down 34-6 before something of a revival saw the French side eventually claim a 46-22 triumph.

The match of the night, however, saw Leeds Rhinos travel to the DW Stadium to face the Wigan Warriors. With the scores remaining close into the second-half, Zane Tetevano was red carded before Rohan Smith’s men ran in a remarkable 26 unanswered points to claim a 40-18 shock.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium saw two of the most impressive Super League sides go head-to-head as Hull KR made the trip to Cheshire to take on the Warrington Wolves. With Daryl Powell’s men eventually showing their class, Warrington enjoyed a narrow 21-14 win over a Rovers side that are no easy beats in 2023.

The final game of the week saw Salford Red Devils travel to St Helens for Channel 4’s Super League coverage. After running into a 12-0 lead, viewers would have been forgiven in thinking that the Red Devils would have gone on to shock Saints. However, the reigning champions registered 26 unanswered points to stun Paul Rowley’s men in an incredible reversal.

But, which players could find themselves in disciplinary trouble from the weekend?

Wakefield Trinity 6-26 Hull FC

Cam Scott (alleged hip drop) – Hull FC – on report

Wigan Warriors 18-40 Leeds Rhinos

Zane Tetevano (late tackle) – Leeds Rhinos – red card