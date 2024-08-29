Super League boss addresses potential move for North Queensland Cowboys hooker

SUPER LEAGUE head coach Luke Robinson has addressed speculation that North Queensland Cowboys hooker Jake Granville could be headed for the John Smith’s Stadium in 2025.

Robinson, who himself is still unsure of his future after taking charge of Huddersfield Giants until the end of the season, was asked about the links with Granville and wider recruitment, too, in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s fixture against St Helens.

“There have been conversation with myself, the club and agents and I’ve been putting my recommendations forward,” Robinson said.

“He’s (Jake Granville) somebody that’s been tossed up. There have been a number of names in a number of positions and he’s one of them.

“He’s been a fabulous player throughout his career, and achieved great things, but he’s one of a few.

“I’ve made recommendations that I thought were best for the club moving forward and what I think is best for the future, but what comes of that, I’m not sure yet.

“He’s played very well throughout his career – he’s knocking on a bit with his age and he played pretty tough for a lot of it.

“In his career, he’s played a lot of loose as well, so he’s only a small middle. He plays tough in the middle and achieved a lot of good stuff.

“Like I’ve said before, there have been a lot of names banded around, so he is one of many.”

