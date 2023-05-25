Super League clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors paused due to bizarre drone incident

HULL KR and Wigan Warriors have been playing in a magnificent rip-roaring affair tonight at Craven Park.

However, following Liam Marshall’s try just after half-time, play was remarkably stopped due to a drone being spotted over the skyline in East Hull.

It was a fast and frenetic start to the game with KR halfback Mikey Lewis booting the ball out on the full from the kick-off. However, Rovers kept their line intact, but not for long as Liam Farrell broke the deadlock in the 12th minute following a brilliant Liam Marshall break. Harry Smith missed the conversion as Wigan led 4-0.

The hosts got back into it just after the midway point in the first-half when Ryan Hall produced a sublime finish to cross in the corner but Lewis couldn’t convert as the scores remained locked at 4-4.

Both sides were in fine defensive form but French again proved to be the architect to send Marshall sprinting down the left before offloading to Farrell once more in an unselfish manner. This time Smith converted to make it 10-4.

Hall should have had another just before the break, but a superb cover tackle by Junior Nsemba forced a knock-on from the blockbusting winger as the Warriors led 10-4 at half-time.

The visitors struck first in the second-half as well, Marshall this time crossing for himself after more great work by French, but play was then paused due to the drone incident.