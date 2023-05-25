“Two different parties” interested in taking over Castleford Tigers

“TWO different parties” are interested in taking over Castleford Tigers, the club has confirmed.

In recent weeks, the Tigers have been under fire from fans concerning the direction and leadership of the club and now they have released a statement discussing a potential takeover.

The club has stated: “We are aware of recent speculation circulating about a potential takeover of the club. Ian Fulton and the Board of Directors have made it clear on numerous occasions that they are merely custodians of the club and for the last 10 years the club has had to be run as a business. The board are proud that over that period, they have managed to run the club on a sound footing while also winning its first-ever League Leaders Shield and appearing in a Grand Final and a further two Challenge Cup Finals.

“Over the past five years, we have been in discussions with various people/consortiums to either come in and invest or take over and run the club. On most occasions, they have been looking to finance the stadium and land to run the club which is not a model for success and sustainability. We had one potential buyer in discussion just before the pandemic, but his interest understandably fell away when lockdown happened as during the pandemic two of his businesses suffered large losses and he was unable to follow up on the opportunity.

“Since coming out of the other end of the pandemic we have spoken to numerous people and we are now in the situation of having two different parties who are interested in taking the club forward. When we have any further news, we will post an update. In the meantime, the current owners and board along with the club staff, coaches, and players will continue to work hard to turn our season around.”

Who those two interested parties are remains to be seen, but it is an interesting time to be a Castleford fan.