Wigan Warriors register incredible Golden Point win over Hull KR with Bevan French magic

WIGAN WARRIORS registered an incredible 26-22 Golden Point win over Hull KR in dramatic fashion.

It was a fast and frenetic start with KR halfback Mikey Lewis booting the ball out on the full from the kick-off. However, Rovers kept their line intact, but not for long as Liam Farrell broke the deadlock in the 12th minute following a brilliant Liam Marshall break. Harry Smith missed the conversion as Wigan led 4-0.

The hosts got back into it just after the midway point in the first-half when Ryan Hall produced a sublime finish to cross in the corner but Lewis couldn’t convert as the scores remained locked at 4-4.

Both sides were in fine defensive form but French again proved to be the architect to send Marshall sprinting down the left before offloading to Farrell once more in an unselfish manner. This time Smith converted to make it 10-4.

Ryan Hall should have had another just before the break, but a superb cover tackle by Junior Nsemba forced a knock-on from the blockbusting winger as the Warriors led 10-4 at half-time.

The visitors struck first in the second-half as well, Marshall this time crossing for himself after more great work by French. Play was, however, paused due to a drone sighting over the skyline. When play resumed, Smith missed the conversion as Wigan led 14-4.

It was an instant reply from Rovers though when Matt Parcell managed to spring out of dummy-half to reach out on 48 minutes. Lewis converted to reduce the deficit to just four at 14-10.

Ryan Hall was then sinbinned for a professional foul after holding back French as he chased his own kick through, but Rovers belied their 12-man status with James Batchelor crashing over next to the posts following a superb Parcell run. Lewis sent the hosts into a 16-14 lead on the hour.

Rovers were now in the ascendancy and a brilliant grubber from Jez Litten was caught gleefully by Luis Johnson on his first KR appearance of the year. Lewis sent over the conversion to make it 22-14 with 11 minutes to go.

Wigan’s kick-off, however, came off Corey Hall to give the visitors an immediate opportunity to respond. And Marshall did just that, catching a pinpoint Smith kick to the corner. Smith, however, couldn’t convert yet again as Rovers led by four at 22-18.

Rovers fans thought they had won the game as the seconds ticked down, but the Warriors produced a remarkable last-minute attack which ended with Abbas Miski flying in at the corner. It left Smith with the conversion to win the game, but he missed another as the two sides went into Golden Point at 22-22.

Lewis hit the first drop-goal attempt, but that struck the post as Parcell was offside from the kick as Wigan’s French made the difference with an incredible run to send over Farrell on 84 minutes.

Hull KR

2 Ethan Ryan

33 Corey Hall

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

14 Jez Litten

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

22 Dean Hadley

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

17 Matty Storton

24 Sam Wood

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

Tries: Hall (22), Parcell (48), Batchelor (59), Johnson (68)

Goals: Lewis 3/4

Wigan Warriors

2 Bevan French

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Joe Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

32 Ryan Hampshire

7 Harry Smith

15 Kaide Ellis

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

13 Morgan Smithies

12 Liam Farrell

19 Joe Shorrocks

Substitutes

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

Tries: Farrell (12, 33, 84), Marshall (44, 73), Miski (80)

Goals: Smith 1/5