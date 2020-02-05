Super League clubs vote in new rules to veto signings following Folau controversy

Super League has voted unanimously to put measures in place to prevent clubs from controversial signings following Catalans Dragons’ decision to sign Israel Folau.

Folau’s signing was the main talking point at the meeting, with rival club owners left angry by Catalans’ decision to sign him.

Bernard Guasch, the Catalans chairman, had been specifically asked to attend the meeting but ultimately did not appear at a Super Legaue meeting at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium today. Other club officials, including Alex Chan, are thought to have been present instead.

Catalans ignored the requests of both Super League and the RFL in signing the 30-year-old, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last year for ant-LGBT+ comments posted on social media.

That infuriated rival clubs, who have now warned the Dragons of legal consequences should Folau’s presence in Super League cause a financial impact.

A statement read: “Super League has clearly and consistently outlined its position on Israel Folau.

“With the season under way, we now feel it is important for Super League to separate what is an off-field matter from what is happening on the field.

“The Super League Board accepts the legalities around the RFL’s decision to register Israel Folau, and the Board has voted unanimously to put in place measures that ensure the Super League has greater authority to stop controversial signings such as this in the future.

“As a sport we have an impressive and enviable track record when it comes to equality, diversity and inclusion and we will continue our great work in those areas.”

Folau is not expected to feature in the Dragons’ clash with Wakefield on Sunday, having trained with the club for the first time on Tuesday.