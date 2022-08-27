Super League confirm dates, kick-off times and Sky Sports coverage for final round of matches

Super League have confirmed when the final round of regular-season matches will be played, with two games to be televised by Sky Sports including the potential play-off showdown between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

The clash at Headingley on Saturday 3 September, between the sides currently fifth and seventh in the table with two games remaining, is one of four 3pm kick-offs that day.

Salford Red Devils, also currently in the play-off battle in sixth place, will host Warrington Wolves at the same time.

Also taking place then will be St Helens v Toulouse Olympique, plus a rare Hull derby not to be televised when KR visit FC.

Two matches will take place the previous night (Friday 2 September), including the West Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity (kick-off 7.45pm).

Like Huddersfield, Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons have already secured their places in the play-offs, but their clash at the DW Stadium is the other picked for coverage by Sky (kick-off 8pm).

Betfred Super League – Round 27

Friday 2 September

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity, 7.45pm

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 3 September

Hull FC v Hull KR, 3pm

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, 3pm (Sky Sports)

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves, 3pm

St Helens v Toulouse Olympique, 3pm