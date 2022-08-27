Kristian Woolf on lessons to learn after St Helens beaten in derby

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf says his side will learn from their derby defeat at Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

The reigning Super League champions could have sealed the League Leaders’ Shield on the turf of their greatest rivals with a win.

But errors, lack of fluency in attack and some poor moments in defence combined to see them suffer a deserved fifth league loss of the season.

Woolf said: “I’m proud of the effort we put in, we tried really hard. There were really long periods where physically we were doing a great job.

“In terms of earning opportunities we did a great job. The fact of the matter is, when we had some of those opportunities, we made too many errors. We pushed too many things.

“And we came up with some poor defensive plays, particularly in the first half. A couple of those tries in the first half weren’t quite our standard.

“We’ll certainly learn from that. We’ll learn more from that game than they will.

“We’ve got a number of learnings that our young blokes in particular with take from that. It’ll put us in a better position moving forward.

“Credit goes to Wigan, they worked hard to stop tries, and when they got opportunities they made us pay. That was the difference in the game.”