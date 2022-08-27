Two players banned following Wigan Warriors-St Helens derby

St Helens’ Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen will both miss Monday’s Super League match against Wakefield Trinity through suspension.

The forwards have received one-match bans for Grade A careless high tackle offences in the first half of Friday’s derby defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Both Knowles and Sironen were only returning from suspension for the match; Knowles has now been banned three times this season, and Sironen five times in total.

Saints failed to secure the League Leaders’ Shield because of the loss at the DW Stadium, but can do so on home turf with victory over Wakefield.

Meanwhile, Hull KR hooker Jez Litten has appealed against his two-match ban for a Grade C dangerous throw in his side’s defeat at Wakefield.

Litten is challenging the grading of the challenge on Lewis Murphy in the second half of the game on Thursday.

His appeal will be heard on Wednesday 31 August, so if successful he will be available for the season-ending Hull derby next Saturday.

Brad Fash of Hull FC has accepted his two-match ban and will miss the rest of the season, while Hull KR’s Jimmy Keinhorst and Leeds Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer have accepted one-game suspensions.