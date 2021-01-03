Super League considers shorter loan deals

Super League clubs are considering the implementation of two-week loans ahead of the 2021 season.

A recent Super League regulatory meeting saw the matter discussed, with clubs considering the best course of action following the abolition of dual-registration.

Dual-registration has been shelved because of Covid-19, with the prospect of players linking up with two bubbles at once deemed a major hazard.

Instead, loans will be utilised throughout the year, but players will be unable to train with their parent clubs while playing for teams outside Super League.

That was deemed problematic as it left young players facing the prospect of having to leave full-time environments to get first-grade experience, or potentially not play throughout the season while training with their parent clubs, with reserve-grade also abandoned for the 2021 campaign.

As a result, clubs are now considering shorter-term loan deals that will allow players to move between bubbles more conveniently.

The proposal has yet to be approved as clubs and the RFL weigh up to benefits the system could have for player development against the risk of Covid-19.

A decision is set to be made nearer to the start of the season.

The Championship season is set to start on the weekend of February 27-28 and will consist of 26 rounds, followed by a six-team play-off.

