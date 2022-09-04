Super League Dream Team unveiled featuring six debutants

Six debutants have been named in this year’s Super League Dream team – with five players retaining their places from last season.

Wigan Warriors’ Jai Field, Hull KR’s Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Salford Red Devils duo Tim Lafai and Brodie Croft, Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki and Huddersfield Giants’ Lance Todd Trophy winner Chris McQueen are the new faces in the 13 selected by the Man of Steel panelists.

Super League top try-scorer Bevan French – who took his haul to 31 in Friday’s 48-4 win over Catalans Dragons – is named for a second time, while St Helens hooker James Roby is selected for a staggering seventh time, the most recent being in 2018.

Wigan stalwart Liam Farrell and St Helens workhorse Morgan Knowles are included for an impressive fourth year in succession, while Alex Walmsley and Jack Welsby are named for the third and second year in a row respectively.

Salford winger Ken Sio also retains his spot.

Former Leeds prop Barrie McDermott was one of the judges, and said: “Being on the Man of Steel panel and working for Sky Sports means I’ve had the opportunity to watch these fantastic athletes showing some amazing skills week in, week out.

“Seeing five players retain their place in the team shows the talent and consistency on display in Super League.

“A special mention must go to Morgan Knowles, who is making the loose-forward position his own after a fourth straight pick in the team.

“It’s fantastic to see that Mikolaj Oledzki is developing into a first-class forward. He has been an imposing presence all year and a debut appearance is very deserved.

“Alongside the familiar faces it is great to see new talent rewarded with a place in the team and all six debutants this season should all be very proud.”

Betfred Super League Dream Team 2022

1 Jai Field, Wigan Warriors (200)

2 Bevan French, Wigan Warriors (186)

3 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Hull KR (201)

4 Tim Lafai, Salford Red Devils (202)

5 Ken Sio, Salford Red Devils (195)

6 Jack Welsby, St Helens (194)

7 Brodie Croft, Salford Red Devils (203)

8 Alex Walmsley, St Helens (148)

9 James Roby, St Helens (94)

10 Mikolaj Oledzki, Leeds Rhinos (204)

11 Chris McQueen, Huddersfield Giants (205)

12 Liam Farrell, Wigan Warriors (150)

13 Morgan Knowles, St Helens (185)

(Dream Team heritage numbers)

