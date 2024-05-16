Super League fixtures could be taken to the USA as clubs throw support behind proposal

SUPER LEAGUE fixtures could be taken to the USA as clubs outline their support behind taking domestic competition games across the Atlantic.

That’s according to a report made by BBC Sport which has highlighted the fact that chiefs of top flight clubs are keen on taking Super League fixtures to the USA as part of plans for an expanded World Club Challenge competition.

Of course, the NRL opened its 2024 season in the USA with a double-header played out at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Although taking the World Club Challenge over the Atlantic was also broached at the time, it was thought to be too short notice, but talks have been ongoing about potentially seeing that fixture being played out in the USA in the near future.

The concept could be taken abroad in the near future, though an RFL spokesperson previously told League Express that “there are no firm plans as of yet.”

The NRL will return to the States in 2025 for more fixtures as the appetite to saturate the North American market continues to grow amongst chiefs Down Under.

